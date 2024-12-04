iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 183543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 170,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

