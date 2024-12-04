iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 825863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.