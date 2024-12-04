iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 1559332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMV. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,422,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

