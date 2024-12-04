iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $67,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,002,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

