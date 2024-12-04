iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.44 and last traded at $161.12, with a volume of 52043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.14.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

