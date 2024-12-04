iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.54 and last traded at $161.54, with a volume of 592477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

