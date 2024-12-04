J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 2,016,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.6 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSNSF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

