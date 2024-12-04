J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 2,016,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.6 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSNSF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
About J Sainsbury
