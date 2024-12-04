Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $58.34 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Allison Transmission worth $58,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $270,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,219.96. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.