Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

