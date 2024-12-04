Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $175.14 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3,150.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $175,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Realty Income by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

