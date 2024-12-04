Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 328,099 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,099 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Biohaven worth $311,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 74.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 597,705 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 563.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 508,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 431,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 166.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 319,634 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 47.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.24. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $62.21.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

