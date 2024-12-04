JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,498. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

