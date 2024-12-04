Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 6,180,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,218,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,699.90. This trade represents a 59.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,708 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 670,852 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

