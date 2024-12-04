JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,158 ($14.67) and last traded at GBX 1,158 ($14.67), with a volume of 114567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($14.55).

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 494.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,051.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,004.36.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

