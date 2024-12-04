Kaia (KAIA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Kaia (KAIA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Kaia token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $425.40 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95,397.23 or 0.99688729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,346.01 or 0.99635206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Profile

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,885,380,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,387,282 tokens. Kaia’s official website is www.kaia.io. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,885,140,984.72945. The last known price of Kaia is 0.36854828 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $468,372,530.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

