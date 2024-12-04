Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) vs. Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Critical Review

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kayne Anderson BDC and Coliseum Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80 Coliseum Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus target price of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Coliseum Acquisition.

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Coliseum Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Coliseum Acquisition N/A -16.55% -9.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Coliseum Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $161.00 million 7.37 $77.07 million N/A N/A Coliseum Acquisition N/A N/A $3.10 million N/A N/A

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Coliseum Acquisition.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Coliseum Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

