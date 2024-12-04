Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 7,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 350,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.