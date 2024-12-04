Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBTB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. 43,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,649. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.70 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,905. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $725,695.11. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,556 shares of company stock worth $8,540,290. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 540.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 593,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

