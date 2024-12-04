Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $71.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

