Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. Kforce has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

