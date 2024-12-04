Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is Portolan Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 3.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $41,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,621.56. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,331.17. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,620 shares of company stock worth $1,503,670 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

