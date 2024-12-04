Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.06. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 86,686 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $2,824,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 88,277 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.