Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Veren (NYSE:VRN) Critical Survey

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Free Report) and Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Veren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Legacy Reserves and Veren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

Veren has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.19%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veren is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Veren”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veren $2.59 billion 1.24 $422.48 million $1.40 3.74

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Veren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veren beats Legacy Reserves on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Reserves

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.