Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) CEO Richard Christopher Purchases 22,828 Shares of Stock

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Christopher acquired 22,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,134.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,134.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Monday.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

