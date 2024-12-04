Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.91 and a 12 month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

