Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $188,352.75 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lyft Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

