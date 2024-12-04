Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 47,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 2.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $82,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

