Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279,000 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises approximately 0.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of RingCentral worth $31,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,468 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,201.28. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $814,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 357,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,509,317.28. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,417. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

