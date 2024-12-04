MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $25.08. 19,239,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 56,441,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Specifically, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get MARA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

MARA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MARA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MARA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MARA by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.