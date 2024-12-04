Maren Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Maren Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,132 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up about 4.5% of Maren Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $55,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,321,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,294,000 after buying an additional 3,825,238 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,553,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,584,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 104.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,154,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,698,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of WRB opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

