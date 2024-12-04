Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of MRVL opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $109.45.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

