Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.640 EPS.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
MRVL stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
