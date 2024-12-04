Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.640 EPS.

MRVL stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

