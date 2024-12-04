Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

MRVL opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,250.02. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. This represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

