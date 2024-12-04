Maven Securities LTD Buys New Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 25.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sotera Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.96. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

