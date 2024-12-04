Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 15,363 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $121.84 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

