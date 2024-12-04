Maven Securities LTD Invests $4.62 Million in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after buying an additional 2,593,910 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 4,810,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 620,470 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,333,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,912,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 458,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 54.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at $210,693,701.97. This trade represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,677,309 shares of company stock worth $43,283,184 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

