Maven Securities LTD Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

IYR stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

