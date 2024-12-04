Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires 53,680 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 2.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 1.15% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

