Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Grows Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.24% of Scorpio Tankers worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 549,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 354.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STNG opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

