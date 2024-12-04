Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 167,618 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 151,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,038,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $97,830.81. This represents a 51.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 355,787 shares of company stock worth $26,021,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

