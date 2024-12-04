Menard Financial Group LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,294 shares of company stock worth $16,944,095 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $232.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

