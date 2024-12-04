Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 585 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 368,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $6,890,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.