Merewether Investment Management LP Acquires 12,600 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

LPX stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $122.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

