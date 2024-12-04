Merewether Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Merewether Investment Management LP decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,673,581 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $30,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

