Merewether Investment Management LP Makes New $64.48 Million Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,443,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,477,000. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 3.0% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,823,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 32.4% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,324,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 812,767 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 360,400 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,351,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 106,467 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,254,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 2.44.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 252.38%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

