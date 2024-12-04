Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $21,838,890.37 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 420 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.17, for a total transaction of $252,071.40.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,190,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,864,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $576.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.39 and a 12-month high of $617.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $208,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 171,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.71.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

