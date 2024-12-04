MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Comerica Bank grew its position in AeroVironment by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 74,672 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,679,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total value of $110,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,452.20. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $193.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average is $194.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.51 and a 1 year high of $236.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

