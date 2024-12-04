MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

