MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 212,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Genpact by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,545.60. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Down 1.4 %

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

