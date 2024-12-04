MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 763 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 221,454 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,905.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

